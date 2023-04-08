Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘I will assure you that it will not be business as usual, where it will be a government department type of an organisation’
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the government media fact-checking body
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for todayKanika Datta
First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:29 PM IST