Best of BS Opinion: Plastic battles, dumping wars, and Apple's gamble

Have you ever been in a situation, where there’s that sudden flicker while driving through an unfamiliar underpass. The streetlights blink once, then vanish. And at that same time, your headlight, too, dies in silence. You’re still moving, but into a tunnel where no signs of exit are visible. You don’t know how long this stretch is, or whether you’ll come out the other side. The world today feels a lot like that. Let’s dive in.