Best of BS Opinion: Policy approach, Central banks have last laugh, more

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke on various issues at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Wednesday. Our lead editorial talks about some of the issues.
In the context of the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet this week, our editorial notes, while improving the ease of credit for higher education must be welcomed, the government should not lose sight of the deeper problem. India needs a large number of quality educational institutions to prepare its next generation to remain relevant in a fast-changing world.
In other views
Central Banks have tamed record inflation without triggering a recession—whether through tactical genius or sheer luck is anybody's guess, writes economist T T Ram Mohan.
The Mission Karmayogi must drive a cultural shift in the bureaucracy, with a focus on data and AI, to ensure effective policymaking, writes Ajay Kumar.
Quote
More From This Section“The speed of AI adoption is so fast that it becomes hard for society to keep pace. Therefore, a sandbox approach to AI implementation is advised.”Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar