Best of BS Opinion: Startup fever grips India, health cover and more

Factors influencing credit culture. Why capex is not picking up. And why most startups do not succeed
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: While lenders blame politicians in private, for spoiling credit culture, some lenders themselves are party to it. The RBI is aware of this.
Debashis Basu: Both private consumption and capex are weak and declining, despite strong balance sheets. If the government wants to know why this is so, it will have to get industry to talk frankly and implement many radical steps.
Ajit Balakrishnan explores what ails the startup world.
