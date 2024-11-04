Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Startup fever grips India, health cover and more

Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?
Uddalok Bhattacharya
Nov 04 2024
Factors influencing credit culture. Why capex is not picking up. And why most startups do not succeed
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: While lenders blame politicians in private, for spoiling credit culture, some lenders themselves are party to it. The RBI is aware of this.
 
Debashis Basu: Both private consumption and capex are weak and declining, despite strong balance sheets. If the government wants to know why this is so, it will have to get industry to talk frankly and implement many radical steps.
 
Ajit Balakrishnan explores what ails the startup world.
 
We will build one of the best medical colleges in the country in this constituency (Wayanad).
 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
 
First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

