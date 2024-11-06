Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Climate of denial, employment by contract and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA
Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Climate finance and how to mobilise it will be the key theme occupying negotiators at the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will convene in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku between November 11 and 22. In this regard, given the talk around private-sector finance, our lead editorial notes that public-sector and multilateral finance will have to continue to take the lead and shoulder the burden of adaptation and mitigation projects with private finance offering supplemental rather than core funding solutions.  Read here
 
Unwilling and unable to grapple with complex challenges and make progress incrementally, the West is trying to brazen it out with corner solutions, ignoring trade-offs between climate goals and other sustainable development goals, including economic growth, writes Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Read here
 
The three new economics Nobel laureates explain very little that we don’t already know, writes R Jagannathan. Read here
   
“Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without substantiating them. We find it unacceptable that our diplomats are reportedly under surveillance in Canada, and we are witnessing a disturbing allowance of political space for extremist groups there.”

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

