Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: AI's Nobel-worthy guess, testing Midwestern assumption

Best of BS Opinion: AI's Nobel-worthy guess, testing Midwestern assumption

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

In July 2022, this column pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) had done at least two pieces of research for which it deserved Nobel prizes. One was working out how to efficiently manage magnetic fields that enable controlled nuclear fusion.
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kathryn Anne Edwards explains why 23 Nobel winners cannot be wrong in their rejection of Donald Trump as American President. The issues are interfering in the Fed, tariffs, mass deportation, and Budget deficits
 
Mihir S Sharma gives a US example to show that many assumptions around elections are simplistic.
 
The two other pieces: 
Devangshu Datta says why research in proteins has dramatically altered.
 
Ranjita Ganesan makes a foray into the film world and explores “alienation”. Why be beautiful when you can be free?
 
QUOTE

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Disengagement at border, AI adoption in banking, more

Best of BS Opinion: India's options amid shifting global trade rules, more

Best of BS Opinion: Digital epidemic, India's missed trade opportunities

Best of BS Opinion: Different experiences, can China navigate the storm?

Best of BS Opinion: Economic growth questions, bridge to Berlin, more

 
Dr Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections: 23 Nobel laureates can't be wrong about Donald Trump

Premium

Alienation and empathy themes shine at MAMI Film Festival screenings

Premium

The Midwest question: Can US politics move beyond white working class?

Premium

Nobel for protein folding sparks debate on AI's role in scientific prizes

After LAC disengagement, India needs to increase defence allocation

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story