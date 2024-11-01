Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Disengagement at border, AI adoption in banking, more

In May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
If China is accommodating on Depsang and Demchok, a resolution on Eastern Ladakh is conceivable. And what Donald Trump’s burden does not give out.
 
On the India-China understanding at the border, Ajai Shukla has some questions on matters such as infrastructure creation and patrolling.
 
Americans have had a few rough years and they are understandably nostalgic for an easier economy, says Jonathan Levin
 
The first edit says the markets will draw on India’s strengths. The second edit looks at what artificial intelligence could do to banking.
 
For hundreds of years, people have refrained from celebrating Diwali. On the day of Diwali, if a family even by mistake bursts crackers and makes dishes at home, disaster is sure to strike.
 
Veena. in Summo village, about 25 km from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (Legend has it that a woman had left for her parents’ home to celebrate Diwali. She then got the news that her husband, a soldier in the king's court, died. The woman, who was pregnant, burnt herself on her husband’s pyre and cursed the villagers that they would never be able to celebrate Diwali.)
 
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

