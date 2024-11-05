Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Selling pressure, Private access, public good

Rajesh Kumar
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Uncertainty contributed to volatility in India’s financial markets through 2024-25. The attitude of foreign portfolio investors in particular has affected the market. Notably, domestic Indian institutions continue to be bullish and, as of now, retail inflows to the stock markets via mutual funds are strong and direct equity investment is also high. However, trends affect sentiment, and the correction so far has knocked 9 per cent off the Nifty in the last five weeks. More selling could lead to a change in sentiment and it behoves investors to be cautious in such a scenario, notes our lead editorial. Read here
 
Small modular nuclear reactors are ideal for India, if supported by the right policies, writes economist Laveesh Bhandari. Read here
 
The issue is that policymakers rarely realise the negative impact of winter air pollution (and summer heat). And even when they realise it, they seldom do anything about it, writes Prosenjit Datta. Read here
 
“There cannot be any dispute that the ban on fire crackers was hardly implemented.”
 
Supreme Court of India
First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

