Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Films and the happiness quotient, R&D and Himachal politics are what we have today

This week, T N Ninan writes the future of employment in India might lie in farming activities. But for success in world-beating manufacturing, investment R&D and innovation is necessary

Aditi Phadnis says the Himachal Pradesh CM should bone up on politics.

Is Bhutan less happy than Finland? Not quite. Sandeep Goyal gives the answer why

Kanika Datta looks at two films that represent marginalised communities and their ecological messages
QUOTE
 
This (allowing Russian players to play in Wimbledon) was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted
 
All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt in a statement

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

3 megatrends that give India a chance to become the world's next factory

Best of BS opinion: Revisiting regulations, short selling, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Building urban India, the Belarus bombshell, and more

Next Story