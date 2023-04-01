Best of BS Opinion: R&D is made for India, every living thing, and more

Films and the happiness quotient, R&D and Himachal politics are what we have today
This week, T N Ninan writes the future of employment in India might lie in farming activities. But for success in world-beating manufacturing, investment R&D and innovation is necessary
Aditi Phadnis says the Himachal Pradesh CM should bone up on politics.
Is Bhutan less happy than Finland? Not quite. Sandeep Goyal gives the answer why
Kanika Datta looks at two films that represent marginalised communities and their ecological messages
QUOTEThis (allowing Russian players to play in Wimbledon) was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impactedAll England Club chairman Ian Hewitt in a statement