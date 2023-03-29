Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Today we have lessons for India on bank failures, the role of the IMF, and India’s start-up success

K P Krishnan: More than earlier we need a government organisation to solve problems of a failed financial firm with unsophisticated lenders.

Ajay Chhibber: The IMF must see itself as a monitor and arbiter of the rules. It success should not be measured by how much it has lent.

Ritesh Malik: India’s start-up story is intact, remains robust
 
The first edit stresses the need for quick satellite communication policy on spectrum allocation and FDI. The second edit says the IMF’s lending rules should be uniform.
QUOTE
 
It was our mistake to support the passing of the GST (Bill). I had thought that the states would benefit from it. But, the Centre is collecting all the taxes and not giving us our share of it.
 
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Bandyopadhyay

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Through a 40-yr prism, countrywide reincarnation & more

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Building urban India, the Belarus bombshell, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Tax treatment, a monster from the past, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Powell's playbook, the lure of local media & more

Best of BS Opinion: Steep correction, notes on urban prosperity, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A comprehensive partnership, not just adaptation & more

Next Story