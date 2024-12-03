Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

Best of BS Opinion: Reversing family planning, time to adapt and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India's efforts to address climate change are misaligned with what is required to protect its people and farms from extreme heat
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A many-sided picture in which finding the culprit is difficult
 
Laveesh Bhandari: More work on climate change is required. India needs to identify and work upon the things that matter the most, such as protecting people and farms from high temperatures.
 
Prosenjit Datta: Global warming and artificial intelligence are rarely discussed in the same breath. But they are linked.
 
The first edit says the idea of having three children per marriage is an attack on a woman’s range of freedom. The second edit looks at the dimensions of the Australian law on prohibiting young people from using social media.
 
QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

Best of BS Opinion: A boost for cash transfer, pull, don't push, more

Best of BS Opinion: Agritech revolution, suboptimal outcome and more

I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.
 
Singer Elton John, after attending the opening night of The Devil Wears Prada in London
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI monetary policy: 'Prioritise liquidity support over rate action'

Premium

Age restrictions: Australia's social-media law set to be a case study

Premium

Reversing family planning: Mohan Bhagwat's three-child idea is regressive

Premium

Global warming and AI: Urgent need to curb AI's environmental impact

Premium

Time to adapt: India's climate efforts lack alignment with urgent needs

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentGlobal Warming

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story