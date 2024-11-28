Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

News reports suggest that India and the United Kingdom (UK) will resume negotiations on the free-trade agreement early next year. Both countries have been negotiating to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement since 2022. Several issues will need to be addressed on both sides. India, for instance, expects increased mobility for its skilled labour force. The UK, which has a strong services sector, also wants better access to Indian markets besides lower tariffs on a range of goods. However, the bigger impediments could be issues like environment and labour standards, which are said to be high on the UK’s agenda, notes our. Read