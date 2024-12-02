Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

Leaving aside the pandemic, this is the toughest policy for the Reserve Bank of India governor, whose current term will end less than a week after next week’s policy announcement. The cross-currents in the stock markets. And the firm grip of artificial intelligence and its role in education

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: A rate cut without liquidity infusion doesn’t make any sense as that will hurt banks the most. Despite a sharp fall in GDP growth, the RBI is unlikely to go for a rate cut on Friday.

Debashis Basu describes why index stocks are not a very exciting place for investors. They comprise businesses that are easier to understand and their market liquidity is high; foreign portfolios are full of them. But they pale in comparison to smaller companies. Many top-performing smaller businesses have nothing to do with government policies.