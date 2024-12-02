Best of BS Opinion: Sharp slowdown, unintended consequence and more

Leaving aside the pandemic, this is the toughest policy for the Reserve Bank of India governor, whose current term will end less than a week after next week’s policy announcement. The cross-currents in the stock markets. And the firm grip of artificial intelligence and its role in education
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: A rate cut without liquidity infusion doesn’t make any sense as that will hurt banks the most. Despite a sharp fall in GDP growth, the RBI is unlikely to go for a rate cut on Friday.
Debashis Basu describes why index stocks are not a very exciting place for investors. They comprise businesses that are easier to understand and their market liquidity is high; foreign portfolios are full of them. But they pale in comparison to smaller companies. Many top-performing smaller businesses have nothing to do with government policies.
Ajit Balakrishnan says: What is facing us now is that the time-tested methods of human learning and teaching, our institutions of schools and colleges and universities, and systems of exams and tests may have to be fundamentally changed, thanks to AI.
QUOTE
More From This SectionIf you are a junior at the hostel, you address your seniors as “sir”. If you are a senior, you simply love your juniors. The protocols of the outside world are kept outside.Film director Nalin Singh at a Hindu College gathering