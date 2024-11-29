Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet choices have proven reliably aligned to his Make America Great Again agenda. Trump II can be expected to be more turbulent than Trump I. The world and India must brace themselves for impact, notes our lead editorial. Read here
Digital-payment transactions have demonstrated remarkable expansion over the past few years. However, unprecedented growth in this area in India has been accompanied by a surge in related frauds. In this regard, our second editorial argues that both NPCI and financial institutions must focus on improving technology and enhancing consumer awareness. Read here
In other views
RBI’s recent intervention in the forex market was a necessary move but it must now ensure the rupee doesn’t appreciate further, writes Janak Raj. Read here
Suveen Sinha column is an application for Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff position. Read here
Quote
More From This Section“"India’s security landscape necessitates a robust and self-reliant defence sector.”.”Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan