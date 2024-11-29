Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

markets
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet choices have proven reliably aligned to his Make America Great Again agenda. Trump II can be expected to be more turbulent than Trump I. The world and India must brace themselves for impact, notes our lead editorial. Read here
 
Digital-payment transactions have demonstrated remarkable expansion over the past few years. However, unprecedented growth in this area in India has been accompanied by a surge in related frauds. In this regard, our second editorial argues that both NPCI and financial institutions must focus on improving technology and enhancing consumer awareness. Read here
 
In other views
 
RBI’s recent intervention in the forex market was a necessary move but it must now ensure the rupee doesn’t appreciate further, writes Janak Raj. Read here
 
Suveen Sinha column is an application for Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff position. Read here
 
Quote

“"India’s security landscape necessitates a robust and self-reliant defence sector.”.”
 
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

