Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Economic agenda for Haryana's new govt
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Haryana has done well … but the new government has to work hard on some dimensions. Then there is the phenomenon of multi-plants. And lessons from a big media merger. Today’s reading

Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva lay out what the new government in Haryana should do. The focus should be on the state as a whole and the two key economic areas --- Gurugram and Faridabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Abhishek Anand, Arvind Subramanian, & Naveen Thomas: One of the most intriguing and relatively undocumented developments of the last 20 years has been “multi-plants”, whereby a single firm operates not one but multiple production facilities within a state. Multi-plants are less efficient, which affects India’s manufacturing competitiveness. 

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the potential of the Reliance-Disney merger.


QUOTE
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Status quo on rate; stance too may not change and more

Best of BS Opinion: Deadly risks in global supply chains and more

Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Best of BS Opinion: US elections affect on India, mixed outlook, more

Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

 
Today (Monday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years of his public life as chief minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of the people.
 
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Wait and watch: Geopolitical threats to inflation outcomes have increased

Premium

Female entrepreneurship: Govt must focus on mkt linkages, access to finance

Premium

How Haryana's new govt can sustain and expand recent economic gains

Premium

Reliance-Disney merger holds promise for media business, but details matter

Premium

RBI monetary policy preview: Expecting more nimble and prudent guidance

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated ContentHaryana Government

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story