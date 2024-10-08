Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Haryana has done well … but the new government has to work hard on some dimensions. Then there is the phenomenon of multi-plants. And lessons from a big media merger. Today’s reading

QUOTE

More From This Section

Today (Monday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years of his public life as chief minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah