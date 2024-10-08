Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Haryana has done well … but the new government has to work hard on some dimensions. Then there is the phenomenon of multi-plants. And lessons from a big media merger. Today’s reading
Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva lay out what the new government in Haryana should do. The focus should be on the state as a whole and the two key economic areas --- Gurugram and Faridabad.
Abhishek Anand, Arvind Subramanian, & Naveen Thomas: One of the most intriguing and relatively undocumented developments of the last 20 years has been “multi-plants”, whereby a single firm operates not one but multiple production facilities within a state. Multi-plants are less efficient, which affects India’s manufacturing competitiveness.
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the potential of the Reliance-Disney merger.
QUOTE
More From This SectionToday (Monday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years of his public life as chief minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of the people.Union Home Minister Amit Shah