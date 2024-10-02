Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The work of reform is never finished. Last month, economist M Govinda Rao made an eloquent case in a column published in this newspaper for reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both in terms of its direction and timing. He argues that the time
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board announced a range of changes to regulations, such as the framework for the new proposed asset class for mutual funds and easier “lite” norms for funds running passive schemes.  The board also agreed on fewer disclosures, much faster processes for rights issues, expanding the T+0 settlement, and an optional mechanism for block deals made under the T+0 settlement cycle. The focus seemed to be on facilitating the ease of investing in the market, and these changes could undoubtedly help both investors and issuers, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


R Jagannathan argues that incremental reform of the GST system may be as good as a rapid pursuit of a theoretical ideal. Read it here

The second edit explains why China’s recent stimulus package may not be enough. Read it here

Sonal Verma points out that there are domestic reasons to recalibrate monetary policy, beyond the Fed’s decisions. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Best of BS Opinion: Mr Mann has a lot to do, Pink bowls & yellow bottles

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

 
‘We may encounter major tests such as high winds and rough seas, or even stormy waves’
 
Xi Jinping on China’s future at a founding function
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Big, but not enough: China's stimulus package may not be effective

Premium

Flexibility to markets: Sebi's new measures help both investors and issuers

Premium

Monetary policy needs recalibration due to domestic reasons, not the Fed

Premium

Good enough vs ideal: Incremental GST reforms may outshine rapid changes

Best of BS Opinion: The monsoon message, a war without end and more

Topics :SEBIBS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story