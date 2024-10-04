Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Best of BS Opinion: Revving up arms sales, follow Centre's lead, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat mission, pm modi, narendra modi, sanitation
Illustration by Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday 10 years ago, has some commendable achievements to its credit. According to National Family Health Survey, 82.5 per cent of households now have access to toilet facilities, up from just 45 per cent in 2004-05. But in declaring India 100 per cent “Open Defecation Free” in 2019, the government may have celebrated prematurely. A closer look at the data suggests the battle against open defecation is yet to be decisively won, especially given declining toilet usage in rural India since 2018-19. The urgent need for maintenance and pending critical last mile infrastructure. The gains from the Swachh Bharat programme are too significant and hard-won to be dissipated for lack of funds or organisational momentum. More durable gains can also be delivered through progressive decentralisation, with the Centre focusing on institutional capacity building at the grassroots in collaboration with state governments and the third tier of governance, the top edit points out.  Read it here

In other views:  

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ajai Shukla makes the case for the defence ministry supporting defence exports in a major way. Read it here

Amarendu Nandy argues that India must balance it economic interests vis-à-vis the EU’s carbon border tx with proactive climate action. Read it here

The second edit says the Supreme Court has rightly put the onus on politicians to refrain from weaponising religion. Read it here

 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Mr Mann has a lot to do, Pink bowls & yellow bottles

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing state integration under GST, policy evolution

Best of BS Opinion: Labour market signals, green businesses and more

Best of BS Opinion: Losing proposition, time for pvt investment is now

Best of BS Opinion: A shift down south, Advantage India and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘Nobody benefits from such a war’
 
Former Israeli Foreign Ministry director general Alon Liel


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

From Asian Paints to Bajaj Finance: Ten largecaps ripe for picking

Best of BS Opinion: US elections affect on India, mixed outlook, more

Best of BS Opinion: Ease of market investing, Good enough vs ideal and more

Best of BS Opinion: The monsoon message, a war without end and more

Best of BS Opinion: Telecom players must move on, mine over matter and more

Topics :BS SpecialBS OpinionCurated Content

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story