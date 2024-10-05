Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Best of BS Opinion: Deadly risks in global supply chains and more

The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on two days in mid-September added a new and very scary dimension to the conflict in West Asia. At least 40 people died, and thousands were injured. It was perhaps a matter of luck that none of the co
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon in mid-September added a scary dimension not just to the war in West Asia but also to the risks embedded in global supply chains. The devices were ostensibly made in Taiwan and Hungary but were eventually tracked down to an Israeli entity that inserted the explosives and distributed the product through financial entities based in West Asia. This episode showed how a country took advantage of the global supply chains which typically leverage efficiencies from different entities to maximise value. The success of the pager attack is likely to have every security agency and terrorist network gaming similar scenarios. It is a security nightmare given the impossibility of checking every electronic component of every device in existence. A globalised economy is truly vulnerable in ways which we can barely comprehend, writes Devangshu Datta here

In other views:  

Alison Fragale and Adam Grant analyse Kamala Harris’ power moves, balancing forcefulness with friendliness. Read it here

In eye culture I explain why Kolkata’s decision to scrap tram services is regressive. Read it here

Mihir Sharma examines the inevitability of political party splits. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The mother of all bear markets in equities is dead, only the children are alive, which do not have the potential to put equities in bear territory’
 
Shankar Sharma, founder, GQuant Investech
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

