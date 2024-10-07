Best of BS Opinion: Status quo on rate; stance too may not change and more

A rate cut may have to wait. And the broad economy is not doing too well, either. Also, we have a lot on our hands if we set out to make India a more technologically innovative country
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says: The growth-inflation dynamics are shifting gradually but the Reserve Bank of India may not be in a hurry to act on the interest rate.
Ajit Balakrishnan explores why India, with its abundance of talent, is not coming up to scratch in innovation.
Debashis Basu: Radical transformation has three markers. One is farm-sector reforms, which would lead to a high rural surplus. The second is double-digit growth in manufacturing for years together. And the third is trade surplus from higher value-added products. Have we even taken the first step on our journey towards any of these goals?
More From This SectionWomen have always been an important force in our society and politics, but still there is inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and Assemblies.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi