Best of BS Opinion: The thin line between intervention and interference

Ever been on a road trip where your friend insists, rather frustratingly, on giving constant directions —“slow down! Take that turn!”— even when you’ve got it under control? Annoying, right? But sometimes, when you’re truly lost, a timely suggestion can be a lifesaver. This backseat driver effect plays out across sectors too. Unchecked interference can stifle progress, but judicious guidance can help steer things back on track. Let’s dive in.

Consider the aviation industry. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) recent demand for airlines to submit ticket-wise fare data from the past two years has raised concerns of excessive regulation in a sector that has thrived on competition. Our first editorial explores that the move, likely a reaction to public outrage over high fares during the Kumbh Mela, makes this intervention feel more like backseat micromanaging than helpful guidance.