Best of BS Opinion: Illusions of progress that fade away as we get closer

Have you ever noticed that mirage when driving down a highway on a blazing afternoon? It’s that shimmering patch of water that always seems just ahead — promising relief, but vanishing as you approach. Today’s stories feel a lot like that. Each offers hope, solutions, or change but leaves behind more questions and uncertainty as you dig deeper. Let’s dive in!
Vladimir Putin’s conditional ceasefire seemed like a step toward peace, but it quickly faded. Hours after informing Donald Trump of a 30-day halt on attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Russia launched a major air raid on Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine. The deal’s terms — demanding Ukraine halt its strikes and stop receiving military aid — offer nothing but illusions for Kyiv, while granting Russia the upper hand by curbing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries. Read our first editorial for more.
In India’s derivatives market, Sebi’s proposed changes to how open interest (OI) is calculated mirror another illusion. The plan to use delta-based calculations—rare in global markets — aims to improve risk monitoring but may instead create chaos, highlights our second editorial. Sebi’s intention to protect the market is commendable, but these reforms may ultimately introduce more complexity than clarity.
Meanwhile, Michael R Strain critiques Donald Trump’s economic policies, likening them to a mirage that once promised growth but now creates turbulence. While Trump’s initial focus on AI, deregulation, and tax cuts showed potential, recent decisions — escalating tariffs and chaotic trade policies — have caused inflation and rattled markets. While democratic capitalism may constrain his most extreme impulses, the economic landscape remains unpredictable.
In Indian cities, sustainability feels like another mirage. Despite impressive strides in green-certified buildings, long commutes undermine these efforts. Amit Kapoor highlights how cities like Copenhagen and Singapore integrate mobility with sustainability, creating efficient ecosystems. India’s urban planning, however, prioritises road expansion over walkability, leaving the vision of sustainable, connected cities just out of reach.
Finally, Eva Dou’s House of Huawei: Inside the Secret World of China's Most Powerful Company uncovers the hidden world behind China’s telecom giant, revealing an empire built on secrecy, writes Devangshu Datta in his review. Despite accusations of intellectual property theft, sanction violations, and state-enabled surveillance, Huawei’s influence continues to grow. Its ownership structure remains opaque, its ties to the Chinese state unbreakable, making its dominance in global telecom as elusive as a mirage on the horizon.
Stay tuned!