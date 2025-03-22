Best of BS Opinion: When progress is like holding a lit match in the wind

Ever tried lighting a matchstick outdoors on a windy evening? You cup your hands, shielding the flickering flame, moving carefully against the wind, trying to block it with your body to protect the low flickering flame. That fragile reddish-yellow oval light, alive but vulnerable, is much like the challenges we face today. Whether it’s policymakers trying to balance economic growth with inflation or companies striving to keep employees engaged in an ever-evolving workplace, each effort is like holding a lit match in the wind — delicate, demanding, and crucial. Let’s dive in.

The Federal Reserve finds itself cupping that fragile flame, trying to balance inflation, unemployment, and growth projections in an unpredictable economic climate. Jonathan Levin writes that despite signalling 50 basis points of rate cuts, the Fed’s hesitation is telling. Much like shielding a flame from sudden gusts, policymakers remain wary of former President Donald Trump’s proposed “reciprocal tariff” plan, which could stoke inflation or disrupt growth.

Similarly, companies like Tata, Castrol, and Hindustan Unilever understand that sustaining employee engagement is akin to keeping a flame alive. R Gopalakrishnan observes that engagement tends to wane over time, making it essential for organisations to foster continuous learning. For these enduring companies, nurturing curiosity and fostering growth ensures the flame of engagement doesn’t extinguish.

Even in politics, the delicate task of nation-building is a balancing act between stability and transformation. Shekhar Gupta highlights how Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 19 months as prime minister reshaped India’s trajectory through war, the Green Revolution, and institution-building.

Meanwhile, the world today eerily mirrors the 1930s — a time when economic distress, protectionist tariffs, and regional conflicts spiralled into catastrophe. Devangshu Datta cautions that this era’s flame flickers against an even stronger wind. Nuclear proliferation, climate change, and the unpredictable impact of artificial intelligence make this period potentially more volatile. Protecting peace and stability now requires not just shielding the flame but anticipating the gusts that threaten to snuff it out.

Even as these global challenges unfold, a growing wave of illustrated children’s books is working to keep the flame of democratic values alive in young hearts. Chintan Girish Modi highlights how a few books introduce young readers to justice, inclusion, and democracy. Much like nurturing a fragile flame, these stories protect and pass down the essence of the Constitution to future generations, ensuring its glow endures.

Stay tuned, and remember, in a world where the winds of change are fierce, we must preserve these delicate flames!