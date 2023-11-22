Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Quote

“We are pleased to note the Indian space regulator’s green light to launch Eutelsat OneWeb’s commercial satellite broadband services in India. This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all and will enable the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India.”

Bharti Group Chairman and Vice-President (Co-Chair) of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group Sunil Bharti Mittal