Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The concentration of wealth and an increase in inequality can affect economic development, even if India continues to exhibit robust economic growth. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the biggest downside of the concentration of wealth and income is that it will become more difficult to sustain higher economic growth if demand in the broader market remains depressed. Read here

In other views:

With revenue expenditure certain to put extra pressure on the Union government’s finances, a key concern would be the pace of capital investments in the second half of the financial year, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here 

Vinayak Chatterjee highlights how entrepreneurship and strategic prowess transformed a once-sleepy fishing village into a global maritime giant. Read here

“We are pleased to note the Indian space regulator’s green light to launch Eutelsat OneWeb’s commercial satellite broadband services in India. This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all and will enable the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India.”
 
Bharti Group Chairman and Vice-President (Co-Chair) of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group Sunil Bharti Mittal

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Next Story