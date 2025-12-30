Best of BS Opinion: US' WTO engagement and market regulation debates

The United States has taken a cautious but constructive step towards the World Trade Organization by submitting a reform memorandum and clearing its dues for 2024 and 2025. Under Donald Trump, this signals continued engagement despite deep scepticism about multilateral trade across US administrations.the memo reflects shared concerns over self-designated developing status and opaque subsidies, especially in China’s case, while also pushing unilateral fixes that risk weakening core WTO principles and hurting smaller economies.