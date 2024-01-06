Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Seizing Russia's frozen assets is the right move & more

Best of BS Opinion: Seizing Russia's frozen assets is the right move & more

Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)
Uddalok Bhattacharya

Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
From Ukraine, to Mizoram, to Japan, and finally to the sun. Weekend’s reading

Joseph E Stiglitz and Andrew Kosenko describe all that should be done in the case of Ukraine and in what manner Russia should pay for the damage it has caused.

Aditi Phadnis gives a picture of Mizoram, the border situation, the Myanmar factor underpinning the politics, and the economy.

Drawing on a Japanese idiom, Sandeep Goyal details what can be learned from it in the new year. How to cherish and maximise every moment.  

Abishek Kumar looks at India’s quest for the sun.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

