Best of BS Opinion: When small shifts rewrite the world's landscape

Today, we look at a series of seemingly minor but game-changing moves across climate, technology, economics, and culture that show how interconnected and interdependent our world is, and how the ripple effect of one decision can create waves that touch us all. (illustration: Ajaya kumar Mohanty)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:15 AM IST
Imagine a delicate butterfly fluttering its wings, barely disturbing the air, yet creating a ripple that transforms the entire environment. This is the power of a small shift. An adjustment in direction, an unexpected decision or a sudden realisation can alter the course of history in profound ways. Today, we look at a series of seemingly minor but game-changing moves across climate, technology, economics, and culture that show how interconnected and interdependent our world is, and how the ripple effect of one decision can create waves that touch us all. Let’s dive in.
 
In the world of climate action, Bill Gates’ call to shift the UN’s focus from temperature targets to vaccines seems like a pivot. But, as Mariana Mazzucato highlights, it risks overlooking the deep interconnections between health and climate. While Gates’ perspective is valid, we can’t afford to divert attention from the bold, systemic actions needed to tackle climate change head-on. Countries must address the financial architecture and build the state capacities to integrate health and climate resilience.
 
Meanwhile, in the world of digital technology, Devangshu Datta reveals how a digital twin of Earth, the ICON model, is creating ripples in meteorology. Far more precise than its predecessors, this model’s ability to simulate everything from weather patterns to long-term climate shifts is like the butterfly’s wings creating far-reaching effects in a world once thought predictable. With the power of supercomputers, ICON is forecasting not just weather but the future of our planet, opening new possibilities for informed decision-making in every sector.
 
And not all ripples are environmental or digital. In politics, Shekhar Gupta examines a landscape where Narendra Modi’s dominance has held firm despite anti-incumbency headwinds. The Congress remains trapped in entitlement and grievance, relying too heavily on regional partners. Rahul Gandhi’s largely negative messaging stands in stark contrast to Modi’s forward-looking pitch of a “Viksit Bharat.” For Congress to matter again, it must shift from resentment to renewal, from attacks to a positive, compelling vision.
 
R Gopalakrishnan calls for a sweeping change in the form of an "Indian Enterprise Charter," a document that could serve as the guiding light for businesses to embrace ethical, sustainable practices. India’s vast and varied enterprise landscape can grow into something truly globally competitive, creating ripples of prosperity that benefit all sectors. This Charter, like a butterfly’s wing, could push India’s economic environment toward a more harmonious, inclusive future.
 
Finally, in today’s Eye Culture, Shreekant Sambrani writes how Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation is a cinematic shift, breathing new life into Mary Shelley’s Gothic classic. Like the butterfly whose seemingly small movement changes the very air around it, del Toro’s interpretation transforms the way we see the Creature and Victor Frankenstein. This fresh take emphasises moral clarity and beauty, making us rethink themes of ambition, isolation, and redemption.
 
Stay tuned!

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

