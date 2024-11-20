Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Where China's reform story began, hypersonic, more

Best of BS Opinion: Where China's reform story began, hypersonic, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

China
Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On Sunday, India announced that the Defence Research and Development Organisation had successfully test-flown a long-range, hypersonic missile that all three services can use to strike targets up to 1,500 km away.  Only three countries – Russia, the US and China – have flown vehicles in the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds. India is poised to join that elite group after almost 30 years of trying. But this development comes with technological challenges, the second edit explains.  Read it here
 
In other views:
 
Shyam Saran profiles Shenzhen, where China’s reform story began. 
 
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar traces the changing structure of Bollywood business paradigms. Read it here
 
The top edit says solutions to the dangerous levels of pollution in the capital demand political resolve. Read it here
 

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Is business a 'living machine'. neighbourly insights

Best of BS Opinion: Growing Union-state power imbalance, modest means, more

Best of BS Opinion: Elusive concept of cooperative federalism, more

Best of BS Opinion: Key to Maharashtra's growth, credit for growth and more

Best of BS Opinion: Navigating real estate insolvency, tough climate, more

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘The [opinion] polls have become part of a broader phenomenon in which parties, voters and the media create their own political realities’
 
Nate Silver, the founder and former editor of FiveThirtyEight
             
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Investors like Adar Poonawalla may help smaller production firms gain scale

Premium

From success to anxiety, Shenzhen braces for impact of Trump presidency

Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

Premium

Choose fixed-fee RIAs to avoid high costs, improve value for money

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story