Best of BS Opinion: Where China's reform story began, hypersonic, more

On Sunday, India announced that the Defence Research and Development Organisation had successfully test-flown a long-range, hypersonic missile that all three services can use to strike targets up to 1,500 km away. Only three countries – Russia, the US and China – have flown vehicles in the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds. India is poised to join that elite group after almost 30 years of trying. But this development comes with technological challenges, the second edit explains. Read it here
Shyam Saran profiles Shenzhen, where China's reform story began.
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar traces the changing structure of Bollywood business paradigms.
The top edit says solutions to the dangerous levels of pollution in the capital demand political resolve.
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘The [opinion] polls have become part of a broader phenomenon in which parties, voters and the media create their own political realities’Nate Silver, the founder and former editor of FiveThirtyEight