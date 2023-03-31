TMS Ep401: Income tax, brand India, mutual funds, UPI payments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a string of changes in taxation in this year’s Budget. These are set to come into effect from tomorrow. Not only has the default tax regime been changed, taxation of mutual funds and market-linked debentures have also been altered. So, should you make any changes to your financial planning?

Even as India’s global clout grows, market experts point out that while several Indian firms have a formidable presence in international markets, there seems to be a lack of truly global brands originating in India. Is this true? If so, what will it take for India to create a global brand?

Cash holdings with mutual fund managers hit their highest level in nearly 10 months during February. This came as market sentiment remained sluggish amid higher interest rates and the global banking crisis. Listen to the factors that hint at a market rebound and where mutual fund managers could bottom fish.

Even as mutual fund managers wait to bottom fish, NPCI’s move on interchange fees has left people worried. NPCI’s decision to levy 1.1 per cent interchange fees on UPI-wallet payments has led to a lot of speculation on social media. People are worried that this will make their transactions costlier. But is it true? Listen to this episode of the podcast to understand it and more.