TMS Ep403: Covid-19, dismantling Big5, markets, reusable launch vehicle

Is India staring at another Covid-19 wave? Should large groups like Adani and Reliance be dismantled? Will Covid-19 fears spook the market again? What is a reusable launch vehicle? All answers here

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
On Monday, India recorded 3,600 new Covid cases. This is the biggest jump in a day in the last six months. While the overall recovery rate is high, the rise in new cases is a cause of concern. Is Indian staring at another Covid wave in the coming days? What can be done about it? 

Covid isn’t the only thing that is worrying policymakers these days. High inflation has been a problem for the Reserve Bank of India and India's economic planners for some time. Central banks usually try to battle high inflation by raising the repo rate, but recently a former deputy governor of the RBI had an unconventional suggestion. Viral Acharya wants India's largest conglomerates dismantled to bring inflation under control. Should India follow his advice? Bhaswar Kumar spoke to two experts to find out. 

The Centre and states are upping the ante against the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. Equity markets, however, have, so far, been resilient to the developments. But is it too early for investors to lower their guard? Or are there concerns that investors need to be mindful of? 

Recently, Isro successfully conducted a landing experiment for a reusable launch vehicle or RLV at its Chitradurga facility. The RLV is expected to cut the costs of space missions significantly. But what is an RLV? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.  

Topics :CoronavirusIndian corporatesIndian marketrocket launch

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

