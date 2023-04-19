TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

Who wants to live in their offices? Nobody, right? Well, almost nobody. Turns out, in western urban hubs like New York, London, and Chicago, some office spaces that have fallen out of use are now being turned into luxury apartments and condominiums. While the trend isn’t new, it has picked up post-pandemic. But will it find any takers in India? Will Indian offices also turn into apartments?

The State Bank of India recently filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the latter’s verdict in relation to identifying fraudulent accounts. The apex court had earlier said that a borrower must be heard before the account is declared fraudulent. It said that doing so is in line with natural justice. Now, the bank has come out with certain suggestions in regards to the plea. So, why is the SBI not completely on board with the SC’s verdict? What does the lender’s plea say? And, what does all of this tell us about the Indian banking sector?