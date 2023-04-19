Home / Podcast / TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

Why does SBI want SC to clarify its fraud account ruling? Will Indian offices get repurposed as apartments? Are logistics stocks worth your money? What is Overseas Citizenship of India? Answers here

New Delhi
TMS Ep414: SC fraud ruling, office spaces, markets, overseas citizenship

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 5:45 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India recently filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the latter’s verdict in relation to identifying fraudulent accounts. The apex court had earlier said that a borrower must be heard before the account is declared fraudulent. It said that doing so is in line with natural justice. Now, the bank has come out with certain suggestions in regards to the plea. So, why is the SBI not completely on board with the SC’s verdict? What does the lender’s plea say? And, what does all of this tell us about the Indian banking sector? 
Who wants to live in their offices? Nobody, right? Well, almost nobody. Turns out, in western urban hubs like New York, London, and Chicago, some office spaces that have fallen out of use are now being turned into luxury apartments and condominiums. While the trend isn’t new, it has picked up post-pandemic. But will it find any takers in India? Will Indian offices also turn into apartments? 

As a new technology wave disrupts the logistics sector, related stocks have sharply corrected over the past six months. With this rapid change, analysts argued that traditional logistic players should evolve from their old methods and invest in advanced technologies. Find out how new-age tech startups could disturb listed logistic players.
The Overseas Citizenship of India or OCI has again come into the limelight after the Centre cancelled the OCI status of American-Kannada language actor Chetan Kumar last week. But what is this OCI status? Listen to this episode of the podcast for an explaination.

Topics :Supreme CourtsbiOffice spaceslogistics stocksCitizenship

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

