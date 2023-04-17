TMS Ep412: BS Tech Talk, health influencers, markets, El Nino

A recent study has found that Artificial Intelligence is better than humans at assessing heart ultrasounds -- which is the main test of overall cardiac health. Speaking of fitness, preventive and supplementary medicines, which come under the broad umbrella of nutraceuticals, are increasingly making inroads in the country. And so are health influencers advising them. But what is the regulatory framework around them?

Business Standard hosted a ‘Tech Talk’ conference on Friday on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Business. During the event, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar -- who was also the chief guest at the event -- spoke in detail about how AI is being used in governance and its future. Later, a panel comprising industry leaders from Dell, IBM, TCS, Salesforce, SAP and Myelin Foundry too shared their thoughts on how AI is being integrated into their products and services. Find out how India is using AI to bridge the gap between the have and have-nots.