TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

But, it looks like electric vehicles have hit a smooth runway, and are ready to take off in India. The competition is heating up too. So far, Tata Motors has been the leader. But others are catching up too. After Pune, Mahindra and Mahindra is going to set up its second manufacturing plant in Telangana. It plans to sell more than two lakh EVs by FY27. But, can it catch up with Tata?

Low-cost carrier Go First has run out of runway. Its entire fleet is grounded, and the company is at the doors of the bankruptcy court. The sudden development has not just shocked the flyers, but the regulator too which is now scrambling for answers. But why did the airline come to a grinding halt? And what does it mean for the flyers and for the aviation industry?