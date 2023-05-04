Home / Podcast / TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

What does Go First's demise mean for flyers? Can M&M catch up with Tata Motors in EV space? Will IndiGo, SpiceJet fly high as Go First goes off radar? What is confidential IPO filing? Answers here

New Delhi
TMS Ep425: Go First, M&M EV, aviation stocks, confidential IPO filing

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Low-cost carrier Go First has run out of runway. Its entire fleet is grounded, and the company is at the doors of the bankruptcy court. The sudden development has not just shocked the flyers, but the regulator too which is now scrambling for answers. But why did the airline come to a grinding halt? And what does it mean for the flyers and for the aviation industry?
But, it looks like electric vehicles have hit a smooth runway, and are ready to take off in India. The competition is heating up too. So far, Tata Motors has been the leader. But others are catching up too. After Pune, Mahindra and Mahindra is going to set up its second manufacturing plant in Telangana. It plans to sell more than two lakh EVs by FY27. But, can it catch up with Tata?

While EV race hots up in India, the one in the sky is left with one less competitor. Go First says that it could no longer continue to meet financial obligations. With the developments still unfolding, how should investors approach the listed aviation stocks? 
Staying with the theme of markets, regulator Sebi has given nod to Tata Play’s proposed public issue. The Tata group firm has taken the confidential filing route for its IPO as it wants to keep the draft red herring prospectus to be under the wraps for a while. But what exactly is confidential IPO filing? We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast. 

Also Read

Confidential IPO filing: How it will work and why it is being introduced

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

TMS Ep424: Rural demand, FAME, QSR stocks, National Medical Devices Policy

TMS Ep423: Byju's troubles, JioCinema, sugar stocks, Ludhiana gas leak

TMS Ep422: PLI scheme, Ease of Moving Index, markets, double jeopardy

TMS Ep421: Maruti Suzuki results, Vedanta debts, markets, predatory pricing

TMS Ep421: Maruti Suzuki results, Vedanta debts, markets, predatory pricing

Topics :Aviation industryTata MotorsM&MAviation stocksipo filing

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story