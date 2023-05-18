Home / Podcast / TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

Can India catch up in US electronics exports race? Can the new CEO restore sanity at Twitter? Will strong order book buoy realty stocks? US debt ceiling: Why is the US govt staring at bankruptcy?

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

May 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
In our first story today, we take a peek at the road ahead for India’s electronics exports. In 2018, during the peak of the US-China trade war, Washington had imposed a 25% tariff on a slew of Chinese electronics products. While the move riled China, its smaller competitors rejoiced. They saw an opportunity. Since then, nations like Vietnam, Malaysia and Mexico, have seen a surge in their exports to the US. India, however, seems to have lagged behind. So how can it catch up in the US-electronics exports race?
Twitter is all the rage right now. Like it has always been. And it has been rife with controversies since Elon Musk took over. He had fired almost 50% of the workforce including its CEO Parag Agarwal. He also privatized Twitter. And now, Musk has appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO. So will she tick the right buttons and restore sanity at Twitter? 

While the Twitter saga will continue, let us see what is exciting the investors in India. The real estate sector has been on investor's radar. Institutional investment in the sector jumped 37% to 1.65 billion dollars during January-March quarter, driven by higher inflow in office and housing properties. The related stocks, too, have given a stupendous return during this period. So will the sector and the stocks continue to remain a favorable bet going ahead? 
While Indian markets are looking up, European stocks meanwhile stumbled yesterday on May 17. Wall Street banks and asset managers are on the edge. But why? Believe it or not, the United States of America is staring at a default. Its leaders, including President Joe Biden, are holding meetings to avert it by raising the debt ceiling. But what is a debt ceiling? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :ElectronicsTwitterReal estate stocksUS debt ceiling

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

