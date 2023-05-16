Home / Podcast / TMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

TMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

What will be Walmart's future strategy in India? Is WhatsApp the new playground for scamsters? Why are retail investors not investing in IPOs in 2023? What are aircraft lessors? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep433: Walmart strategy, WhatsApp, 2024 IPOs, aircraft lessors

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Doug McMillon, the chief executive officer of the biggest retail company of the world, Walmart, was in India recently. During this time, in a conversation with Business Standard, he indicated that the retail giant’s aspiration for multi-brand retail might be a thing of the past. What then is Walmart’s future Indian strategy? 
Like the retail giant Walmart, WhatsApp too has been eyeing the large Indian market. In a matter of few years, it has become part of daily lives of over 480 million people in India. But, scammers also came along. And despite all the checks and regulations in place, an increasing number of people are falling prey to their tricks. People now are also reporting unsolicited calls from unknown international numbers. Why is it so? And what are WhatsApp and Indian regulators doing to make this platform safe? 
 
During his interaction with Business Standard, the Walmart CEO said that both Flipkart and PhonePe will eventually go for IPOs and the call on timing will be taken by independent boards. The company is waiting for that right moment. Meanwhile, according to a report, over 50 companies are expected to raise a combined 76,190 crore rupees via IPOs in FY24. But primary market activity has remained muted so far in 2023 with weaker-than-expected participation by retail investors. So, what’s keeping retail investors away from IPOs? And will the trend change in the days to come? 
Go First has also been planning to raise money from the primary market since 2015. But the airline is now grounded, and its owners have filed for voluntary insolvency. This has left aircraft lessors in a fix and they too have approached NCLAT for relief. But what are aircraft lessors? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

Meta introduces 'find, message, and buy from business' feature on WhatsApp

TMS Ep432: K'taka elections, foreign education, markets, Al-Qadir Trust

TMS Ep431: Go First, Karnataka's economy, ONDC impact on Zomato, encryption

TMS Ep431: Go First, Karnataka's economy, ONDC impact on Zomato, encryption

TMS Ep430: Adani & Vedanta, higher pension, capital goods stocks, ONDC

TMS Ep429: Paytm cash flow, ceiling fans, auto stocks, Kaladan Project

Topics :Walmart in IndiaWhatsApp leakIPOsaircrafts

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story