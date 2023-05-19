TMS Ep436: India's macro data, K Srinath Reddy, Nifty IT-NASDAQ, TCS rule

The world economy went into a tailspin when the pandemic struck. And countries are still paying the price. But WHO recently said that it is no longer a global health emergency. Sohini Das recently caught up with prominent epidemiologist K Srinath Reddy to find out where we stand now. And what is the road ahead?

What’s in focus today is India’s economy. India’s goods exports fell by over 12% in April 2023 -- reflecting the slowing demand in the inflation-hit foreign countries. The industrial output grew just a tad above 1% in March, which was slowest in five months. Inflation numbers meanwhile offered some breather. So what do these three crucial parameters of India’s macroeconomic growth tell about its growth story?