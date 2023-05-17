TMS Ep434: Go First vs lessors, L&T, mutual funds, private credit funds

Boeing, meanwhile, has said that Indian airlines are likely to require over 2,200 aircraft in the next 20 years, and the Go First episode can't knock the growth trajectory of India’s civil aviation market off course. Moving on, one of the largest conglomerates of the country, Larsen and Toubro, has been flying high for decades now - leaving behind a trail of development projects and much more. Recently it has seen a change of guard. So where is L&T headed from here?

A war of words has erupted between Go First and aircraft lessors -- who want their planes back from the cash-strapped airline. While the Aviation Working Group, which represents the lessors, has put India on a watch list, the Wadia group-owned airline has termed it as an attempt to influence an ongoing case in NCLAT, where lessors have challenged NCLT moratorium on the airline’s assets. The moratorium bars lessors from recovering their aircraft. So how will this tussle between Go First and lessors impact the Indian aviation sector?