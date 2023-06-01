Home / Podcast / TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

What does GDP data tell us about the economy? What's behind Reliance Retail's JioMart consolidation? Are new age stocks a good bet post Q4 results? What is WTO? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian economy grew by 6.1% in the final quarter of financial year 2023 -- nudging the overall growth rate to breach the 7 per cent mark. But what led to this surprise buoyancy in the GDP numbers during the March quarter? And what are the key factors which made this possible? 
A positive consumer sentiment is indeed a good news for players in the FMCG sector -- where margin is thin, and competition stiff. And a player with deep pockets is continuously heating up the competition. Reliance Retail is now consolidating its business-to-business vertical. A few months after starting a price war in the grocery B2B space with large discounts, JioMart is now trying to improve margins. It fired over 1,000 workers in May and has plans to lay off many more soon. So what does the company plan to achieve? And, how will it shape its future? 

Now that we’ve looked at what’s happening at the country’s largest conglomerate, let’s see how the new age companies are performing. Their operational performance remained positive in the March quarter. The stocks, too, have shown recovery from their lows. So should investors add these to their portfolios? 
The key benchmark indices wilted under selling pressure on the last day of May, as traders chose to take home some gains after the four-day rally. Moving on, a WTO panel has ruled that India’s import duties on some information and technology products are inconsistent with global trade norms. India is now mulling approaching the WTO’s appellate body against this ruling. But ever wondered what is WTO? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Reliance JioMart shuts its 90-minute delivery service 'Express': Report

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

TMS Ep444: JioCinema, recession in Germany, Adani stocks, heat dome

TMS Ep443: IPL revenue, data misuse, markets, Neuralink

TMS Ep442: New Parliament building, Mt Everest, Nilesh Shah, price rigging

TMSEp441: 9 yrs of Modi, EU's Meta fine, LIC stock, Sengol

TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

Topics :GDP dataJioMartstocksWTO

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story