Home / Podcast / TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

Are Chinese firms back in business in India? How do political strategists help parties? How long will defence-related stocks keep firing? What has WHO said about artificial sweeteners? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Galwan Valley clash about three year ago, ties between India and China had hit a new low in decades. But trade between the two countries touched an all-time high last year. In our first story, we talk about how trade between India and China is shaping up amid strained ties. Chinese suppliers of Apple have reportedly been given preliminary clearance to form joint ventures with Indian companies. China’s popular fashion brand, Shein, is also re-entering the country. So are Chinese firms back in business in India? 
Opposition parties, meanwhile, accuse the government of giving opaque statements on the border situation with China. Talking of politics, Congress recently swept the Karnataka polls. While people hailed Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for the victory, those working tirelessly behind the scene remained behind the scenes. They prepare election strategies and play a vital role in any party’s victory. Like Prashant Kishore is credited with BJP’s rise. And Sunil Kanugolu for Congress’ recent win. But how do these poll strategists help parties? 

One of the BJP’s poll plank has been its ‘Make in India’ drive. And it is showing results too. India’s domestic defence production soared past 1 trillion rupees in FY 23. And share of defence companies have surged up to 160 per cent in the past one year, as against a 14 per cent jump in the S&P BSE Sensex. With India’s indigenisation theme gaining momentum, will this dream run continue in related-stocks or a correction is likely in the near-term?
Soft drinks industry too is gung-ho. It is raising a toast to a good season of sales -- thanks to the rising temperature. But should you be wary of opening those bottles and cans full of sweet drinks. Or think twice before relishing your favourite ice cream or even cookies? WHO believes so. But why? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

TMS Ep439: Sebi's Adani probe, Delhi Metro, paint & tyre stocks, Hawala

TMS Ep438: Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, bank stocks, clean note policy

TMS Ep437: Tesla in India, TCS on int'l credit card, markets, angel's share

TMS Ep436: India's macro data, K Srinath Reddy, Nifty IT-NASDAQ, TCS rule

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

Topics :Chinese firms in Indiapolitical tacticsdefence stocksLow calorie sweeteners

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story