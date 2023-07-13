TMS Ep475: Online gaming, Triumph-Harley vs Enfield, markets, tax havens

While the future of online gaming hangs in balance in India, its roads, it seems, are gearing up for a clash of titans. Two international motorbike giants Triumph and Harley-Davidson are revving up to challenge the might of Royal Enfield. The Enfield has long been ruling the mid-range bike segment in India, and has a dedicated fan following. So will the new entrants have enough horsepower to topple the Royal’s empire?

The Goods and Services Tax Council on Tuesday decided to levy 28% tax on full face value for online gaming. While the council said the move will help regulate the online gaming industry and make it fair and transparent, industry stakeholders said it will deal a killer blow to the emerging sector in the country. Find out how the next levels might be stacking up for the online gaming industry.