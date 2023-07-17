TMS Ep477: Urban planning, online gaming, markets, gross gaming revenue

Meanwhile, it’s raining bad news for the online gaming industry in India. Last week, the GST council announced a decision to levy 28% GST on full face value of online gaming, leaving the sunrise sector in a shock. And now, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said that TCS can be imposed on the payment service providers for online gaming. So is online gaming headed for another shock?

India’s weather forecaster has cautioned people against visiting hill stations. From Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, rains have brought several cities to a standstill, and turned their hills and roads treacherous. The situation is no different in the cities of northern plains. Parts of Delhi are submerged under Yamuna water. But is it nature which is wreaking this havoc? Or are we also responsible? And did Centre’s Amrut scheme - which was launched about eight years ago to improve civic amenities in 500 cities - achieve its goal?