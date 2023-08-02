TMS Ep489: Maruti acquisition, Mumbai property price, DVR, semiconductors

Sales of passenger cars breached the two-million mark in the first half of the ongoing calendar year for the first time. New launches by Maruti, Hyundai, Tatas and Mahindra and Mahindra are selling like hot cakes. Indians are loosening their purse strings like never before. And like the cars, demands of residential properties are also outstripping supply. No wonder the prices are shooting through the roof. Properties in parts of Dubai have become more affordable than in the suburbs of Mumbai. But why so?

Maruti Suzuki India is set to acquire parent Suzuki Motor’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat. India’s largest carmaker plans to wind up the deal to purchase its contract manufacturing partner, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, by March 31st next year. But why is Maruti Suzuki buying its parent’s unit in Gujarat? Is there more to it than what meets the eye?