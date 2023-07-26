TMS Ep484: Infosys, tomato price, auto stocks, Hindu Undivided Family

What does Infosys guidance say about Indian IT's future? Why do tomato prices hurt India every year? Can the rally in auto stocks run out of fuel soon? What is a Hindu Undivided Family? Answers here
Indian IT major Infosys has significantly lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal – to a range of 1 - 3.5%, from the earlier projection of 4 - 7%. The outlook of IT bellwether Infosys also reflects broader trends within the industry. Find out what Infosys guidance say about Indian IT’s future.
Analysts believe, decision-making delays, lower volumes and cuts in discretionary spending could be some of the uncertainties that made Infosys lower its growth guidance. Uncertainties, meanwhile, have also crept into Indian kitchens as tomato prices have shot through the roof. On July 24, the daily average retail price of tomato was 117 rupees, as against 36 rupees a month ago, as per data from the Consumer Ministry. The government has called this sharp rise in tomato prices ‘seasonal’ and ‘temporary’ in nature. But there is more to the price rise than being just a cyclical phenomenon. Find out the story behind the sudden spike in tomato prices.
Investors have been warming up to auto stocks with the index surging over 27 per cent this fiscal. A number of stocks from this sector have passed milestones. Will the rally last, or is it time for you to jump off the auto bandwagon?
While eight stocks under the Nifty Auto have hit their 52-week highs, analysts believe investors should hold on, as there is more steam left in auto and auto ancillaries stocks.
Meanwhile, the Law Commission of India is working on reviewing the Uniform Civil Code. This has brought back the debate on how the Hindu Undivided Family will be treated in the case of UCC. But, what is Hindu Undivided Family? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.