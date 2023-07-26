TMS Ep484: Infosys, tomato price, auto stocks, Hindu Undivided Family

Analysts believe, decision-making delays, lower volumes and cuts in discretionary spending could be some of the uncertainties that made Infosys lower its growth guidance. Uncertainties, meanwhile, have also crept into Indian kitchens as tomato prices have shot through the roof. On July 24, the daily average retail price of tomato was 117 rupees, as against 36 rupees a month ago, as per data from the Consumer Ministry. The government has called this sharp rise in tomato prices ‘seasonal’ and ‘temporary’ in nature. But there is more to the price rise than being just a cyclical phenomenon. Find out the story behind the sudden spike in tomato prices.

Indian IT major Infosys has significantly lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal – to a range of 1 - 3.5%, from the earlier projection of 4 - 7%. The outlook of IT bellwether Infosys also reflects broader trends within the industry. Find out what Infosys guidance say about Indian IT’s future.