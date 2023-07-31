TMSEp487: Banking, Bharat Mandapam, markets, Global Biofuel Alliance

His banking aspirations may be keeping Anand Mahindra busy, but the social media savvy industrialist took time out to laud the recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan complex. Hailed as a symbol of emerging India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new International Exhibition-cum Convention Centre is all set to host the G20 summit in September. So what makes Bharat Mandapam significant?

Mahindra & Mahindra has picked up a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank. And in an exchange filing, the company has said that it was open to acquiring as much as 9.9% stake in the private lender. And M&M isn’t alone in its ambitions in the lending space. Other large Indian business houses - like the Aditya Birla Group and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital - had shown interest in the past. But they cannot do it as rules in India don’t allow large corporates to set up a bank. Find out why are Indian corporates keen on entering the banking space.