TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

FMCG majors like ITC had a tough time last year when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Prices of commodities like crude, sunflower oil and palm oil had soared. But there was a blessing in disguise too. Post western sanctions, India latched on to discounted Russian crude. But, off late, the discount has shrunk. And with Russian crude breaching the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel, there is a risk of Moscow’s oil losing its sheen for Indian refiners. So, are the days of discounted Russian crude over for India?

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC has decided to hive off its hotels business into a separate entity. ITC management has kept 40% ownership with itself, and 60% will go to existing shareholders. So what does the demerger of the hotels business mean for the new entity? And what does it mean for the diversified conglomerate? Also, how will the move affect investors?