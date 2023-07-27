Home / Podcast / TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

What does demerger of hotel biz mean for ITC? Are the days of cheap Russian crude over for India? Why are analysts wary of textile stocks? What is demerger? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC has decided to hive off its hotels business into a separate entity. ITC management has kept 40% ownership with itself, and 60% will go to existing shareholders. So what does the demerger of the hotels business mean for the new entity? And what does it mean for the diversified conglomerate? Also, how will the move affect investors? 
FMCG majors like ITC had a tough time last year when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Prices of commodities like crude, sunflower oil and palm oil had soared. But there was a blessing in disguise too. Post western sanctions, India latched on to discounted Russian crude. But, off late, the discount has shrunk. And with Russian crude breaching the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel, there is a risk of Moscow’s oil losing its sheen for Indian refiners. So, are the days of discounted Russian crude over for India? 

While on one hand, India opened its door for discounted Russian crude, it imposed an 11% import duty on cotton. Domestic prices of cotton have surged over 70%. Domestic exports have crashed to a 19-year-low as several mills faced cash crunch. And stocks of textile companies have displayed a mixed trend so far this year. So, will the situation improve going ahead? Or should investors stay wary of the textile sector? 
Staying with the markets theme, stocks of tobacco giant ITC rebounded about 2 per cent on Wednesday after three days of losing streak. Investors, it seems, have finally seen some positives in the company’s decision to demerge the hospitality business. Reliance too did something similar a few days ago when it demerged its financial arm. But what is a demerger? And why do companies do it? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

TMS Ep484: Infosys, tomato price, auto stocks, Hindu Undivided Family

TMS Ep483: Jio Financial Services, Indian surveys data, markets, IMAX

TMS Ep481: NDA and INDIA, tech layoffs, healthcare stocks, Oppenheimer

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

TMS Ep478: UPI goes global, Chandrayaan-3, MFs and small-caps, TCS vs TDS

Topics :ITC HotelsCrude OilTextile sector

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story