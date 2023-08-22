TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc

Another government move which has evoked a lot of curiosity is the proposed criminal laws reforms. The government recently introduced three new Bills in Parliament. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill are likely to replace the existing Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act. So are India’s criminal laws changing for the better?

Rising incidents of cyber frauds have been making headlines for a while now. And efforts to curb them have not yielded the desired result. But the government, it seems, is now trying hard to rein in those indulging in such activity. It has put a ban on bulk sales of mobile SIM cards and has mandated registration and “indisputable verification” of SIM dealers.