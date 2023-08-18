TMS Ep501: Bindeshwar Pathak, gender gap, tractor stocks, developed country

But over 21% of rural families in India still don’t have access to any kind of toilet facility. This was revealed by the National Statistical Office in March this year. And it is the women who suffer the most. An analysis of government data reveals that a yawning gender gap still haunts the country. So what is holding Indian women back?

He devoted his life to eradicate manual scavenging. Built over 10,000 toilets so that millions have access to clean sanitation. And it was no coincidence that the last thing that Bindeshwar Pathak did before breathing his last was to hoist a national flag. He died aged 80 on Independence Day, leaving behind a rich legacy.