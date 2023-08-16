TMS Ep499: Chinese economy, policy making rejig, markets, protectionism

India, meanwhile, is trying hard to emerge as an alternative to China. And its attempts are meeting with some success too. The country is set to cross 1.2 trillion rupees in mobile phone exports in the current fiscal year, thanks to its PLI scheme. But in some areas, its policymakers are still testing the waters. Recent move to include international credit card spends outside India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and its withdrawal surprised many. So did the immediate import curbs on laptops and its subsequent extension. So does India’s policy making need a rejig?

A host of news emerging from China in the last few days has set the alarm bells ringing around the world. It is being heard in India too. China’s economy has slipped into deflation. Its exports have fallen by over 14% in dollar terms, and imports by 12%. Add to it the ballooning local government debt and the housing market slump, it’s a crisis in making. At least on the face of it. In our first segment, Abhijeet Kumar speaks to experts to find out how serious this crisis is. And what does it mean for India and the world?