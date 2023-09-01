Home / Podcast / TMS EP511: OCCRP allegations, Pratt & Whitney, agro-chemical stocks & more

TMS EP511: OCCRP allegations, Pratt & Whitney, agro-chemical stocks & more

What are OCCRP's allegations against Adani Group? Are Pratt & Whitney engines pulling India's airlines down? Will El-Nino spell trouble for agro-chemicals? What experiments will Vikram and Pragyan do?

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Over seven months after the Hindenburg Research report alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, a report released on August 31st went a step ahead and laid bare the alleged trail of money and the names of the people involved. And at the stock markets, it was almost a repeat of January 24, as most group shares ended in red. So, what are the new allegations? 
Like the Adani Group, some Indian airlines too are going through turbulence. While they have come out from pandemic-led slowdown, ratcheting up operations is becoming difficult for them. A large number of aircraft are either grounded, or going through inspections. And most of them are facing issues with Pratt and Whitney engines. So are Pratt & Whitney engines pulling India’s airlines down? 

Air travel penetration in India is still “very low” at only “0.1 trips per capita compared to 0.5 trips per capita in China”. Moving on, shares of agro-chemical companies have skid up to 34% so far this year amid higher inventory and adverse weather conditions. With the occurrence of El-Nino like weather conditions last month, is the sector set for tough times ahead? How should investors navigate the agro-chemical space during these turbulent times? 
Four stocks involved in the Moon mission reportedly added about Rs 2,000 cr in market cap last week. Meanwhile, a week after landing, the pictures of Vikram lander were released by ISRO. The two components of the mission, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, are busy carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar soil.   

Topics :Adani GroupPratt & WhitneyEl NinoIndian equity marketsChandrayaan-3

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

