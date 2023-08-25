TMSEp506: Chess revolution, onion price, FMCG stocks, Cauvery water dispute



A little government push may also go a long way in supporting the game. Moving on, the government recently levied a 40% tax on the export of onions to protect the consumers from the price shocks. But this move has put the already struggling farmers in a tight spot. Farmers across Maharashtra were seen protesting against the levy and the government has decided to procure onions at a matching price which the exports receive. But will these measures be enough to solve the problems for both the farmers and consumers?

18-year-old Chennai youth R Praggnanandhaa gave a tough time to five-time chess world champion Magnus Carlsen before losing the world championship on Thursday evening. But even in his defeat, the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup announced India’s rise as a chess powerhouse on the global stage. India now has 81 chess grandmasters. So what is behind India’s chess revolution?