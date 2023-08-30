TMS Ep509: RIL AGM, DRDO replicates Isro, PVR-Inox stocks, quiet cutting

With over $150 billion worth of investment over the past decade, Reliance clearly is eyeing for the Moon. Moving on, the earth’s natural satellite was in the news recently. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 landed at the Moon’s far side on August 23, catapulting India in the league of select four nations which have reached there. Scientists of ISRO were hailed for this feat. But what about DRDO, which develops defence technologies, and products needed by armed forces. Off late, it has been criticised for delayed projects. But the government has now decided to revamp this premier research agency. So can DRDO replicate ISRO’s success?

The succession plan of India’s largest conglomerate Reliance Industries has now been cast in stone. During the company’s annual general meeting on August 28, it was announced that Akash, Isha and Anant will soon be inducted at RIL board as non-executive directors. Even as their father Mukesh Ambani will remain at the helm for another five years. A host of other plans were announced at the annual meeting of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. So what did Reliance AGM tell us about its future?